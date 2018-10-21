July 28, 1951—October 11, 2018
RACINE—With his family by his side, Lloyd R. Cowles, age 67, passed away Thursday October 11, 2018.
Lloyd was born on July 28, 1951 in Port Huron, MI, son of the late Judson and Marie (nee: Van Kuyk) Cowles.
Lloyd left high school early and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was united in marriage to Christy Clark (nee: Bethke) on August 5, 1995. Lloyd was employed with Jacobsen Mfg. for over twenty-five years, retiring at their closing in 2001. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1391, previously VFW Post 9948 Honor Guard and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767. He was also a member of the Racine Yacht Club, where he enjoyed sailing with his friends in his younger years. An avid reader, Lloyd vowed to read all the books in the library. He also loved riding his Harley and cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Above all, Lloyd will be best remembered for his great love for his family and his one of a kind personality.
Lloyd will be dearly missed by his wife, Christy; daughter, Elysia Clark; grandchildren, Cheyenne Ingram and Jayce Riepel, all of Racine; brothers, Dick (Ann) Cowles of Sante Fe, NM, Jack (Marion) Cowles of San Diego, CA, Bill Cowles of Peshastin, WA, Wayne Cowles of Racine; sister-in-law, Cindy (Robert) Becker of Sparta, NC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Carolyn Bethke, sister-in-law, Karen Cowles and nephew, Morgan Cowles.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 25, 2018, 12:00 p.m. noon. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Public Library or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the entire staff of the ICU at Ascension All Saints for all of their loving and compassionate care during this extremely difficult time.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
