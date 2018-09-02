Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lloyd Michael Bellaire

May 13, 1962 – August 28, 2018

KENOSHA—Lloyd M. Bellaire, age 56, passed away peacefully in his reclining chair at home on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 following a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lloyd was born in Racine and attended Racine Schools. He was employed by Wheaton Franciscan – All Saints Medical Center in Racine for many years, retiring in 2009. In retirement, he owned and operated Quality Auto & Truck Repair in Kenosha.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 32 years, Amy; their children, Rachael Bellaire, Ronnell Wilkerson, Heather Bellaire and Christopher (Christina Fapso) Bellaire; grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Hayzel and Everlie; and many other family members & numerous friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice D. Bellaire and father-in-law Louis Gaudio Sr.

A Memorial Service celebrating Lloyd’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 6, 2018 with visitation from 11:00am—1:00pm and a short service to follow.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. David Knight, Dr. Alfred Habel and staffs for their compassionate care & support given in Lloyd’s time of need.

Lloyd Michael Bellaire
