Lloyd Michael Bellaire

May 13, 1962 – August 28, 2018
KENOSHA—Lloyd M. Bellaire, age 56, passed away peacefully in his reclining chair at home on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 following a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lloyd was born in Racine and attended Racine Schools. He was employed by Wheaton Franciscan – All Saints Medical Center in Racine for many years, retiring in 2009. In retirement, he owned and operated Quality Auto & Truck Repair in Kenosha.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 32 years, Amy; their children, Rachael Bellaire, Ronnell Wilkerson, Heather Bellaire and Christopher (Christina Fapso) Bellaire; grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Hayzel and Everlie; and many other family members & numerous friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice D. Bellaire and father-in-law Louis Gaudio Sr.
A Memorial Service celebrating Lloyd’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 6, 2018 with visitation from 11:00am—1:00pm and a short service to follow.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. David Knight, Dr. Alfred Habel and staffs for their compassionate care & support given in Lloyd’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
