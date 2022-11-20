May 9, 1934—Nov. 13, 2022

FRANKSVILLE — Lloyd Mathias Salentine, age 88, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loved ones on November 13, 2022. Lloyd was born on May 9, 1934, to Christian and Irene (nee: Simon) Salentine.

He had many careers over the years from farming, carpentry and USDA food inspection for 30 years. Lloyd married the love his life, Agnes Beres, and together they had three children. He loved collecting eagles and would show anyone willing to take a look.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Agnes Salentine; children: Allan (Beth) Salentine, Darlene (Marc) Rivest, Dawn (Max) Keller; grandchildren: Brad (Kayla) Salentine, Krista (Steve) Krogh, Tanya (Landon) Valenta, Margaret and Katherine Rivest, Nicole and Frank Keller; great-grandchildren: Carter Salentine, Kurtis Krogh and Baby Krogh; and brother-in-law, Bill (Marcia) Beres.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Irene Salentine; sister, Loraine Salentine; brother, Harold Salentine; and great-grandson, Colton Salentine.

Visitation will take place on November 22, 2022, at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. On November 23, 2022, visitation will be held at New Berlin Holy Apostles Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial and full military honors will directly follow.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Home Instead for all the care they showed Lloyd in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church or Holy Apostles Catholic Church.

Miller Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500