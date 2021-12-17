SOMERS—Lloyd Herman Reck (64), lifelong resident of Somers, WI, passed away suddenly December, 12, 2021 on his family farm. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Otto Reck, and Hildegard Ida Reck (nee Zirbel); and by his sister, Marilyn J Reck.

He is survived by his wife Krista Reck (nee Heide), son Adam (Anna Johnston) Reck, and stepdaughters: Emma Jung, and Petra (Tony) Travanty. Lloyd is also survived by his sister, Beverly (Ron) Beck, beloved nephews: Brian (Penny) Redlin and Tim (Tiffany) Redlin, and their children.

He attended Friedens Lutheran School, Shoreland Lutheran High School and Gateway Technical College. Lloyd worked at CNH Global Racine, WI and was a member of UAW Local 180. He loved hunting up north, taking care of his animals, and attending auctions. There is a very good chance you would run into Lloyd in the Wisconsin Dells, at The Rock River Thresheree, or various County Fairs.

Visitation will be held at Lloyd’s home church, Water of Life Lutheran, Racine Campus, (2921 Olive Street Racine, WI), 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021. Funeral service following visitation at 3:00 p.m. Celebration Meal 4:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Hollow’s Pike House, 914 Green Bay Road, Kenosha WI.

