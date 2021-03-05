Lloyd F. Henkel

7/21/1935—3/3/2021
CALEDONIA—Found peace and passed into Eternal Life on March 1st, 2021 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee: Kadlec) of 60 years. Loving father of Randall (Jill), the late Michelle, Thomas (Kristie) and Daniel (Brenda). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lloyd was a member of the Operating Engineers for 55 years. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his friends at the feed mill. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his family and many special friends. “Rest now Dad. We love you.”
Visitation to be held Saturday March 6th, 2021 at Saint Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G, Caledonia) from 9:30am-11:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Private internment at a later date.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek
414-321-7440
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.