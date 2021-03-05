Lloyd F. Henkel

7/21/1935—3/3/2021

CALEDONIA—Found peace and passed into Eternal Life on March 1st, 2021 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee: Kadlec) of 60 years. Loving father of Randall (Jill), the late Michelle, Thomas (Kristie) and Daniel (Brenda). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lloyd was a member of the Operating Engineers for 55 years. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his friends at the feed mill. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his family and many special friends. “Rest now Dad. We love you.”

Visitation to be held Saturday March 6th, 2021 at Saint Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G, Caledonia) from 9:30am-11:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Private internment at a later date.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek

414-321-7440