Lloyd David 'Fritz' Bucholtz

Fritz was born to Martin and Gertrude (nee: Johnson) Bucholtz in Waterford on February 11, 1926. He graduated Rochester Ag School and worked on the family farm. He met the love of his life Lois Irene Matchett. They married on April 20, 1946 at Norway Lutheran Church, in the Town of Norway. They were married for 57 years and raised their daughter Debbie, on the family farm.

Fritz loved everything about the dairy industry. County fairs, tractor pulls, and attending church on Sundays. He also enjoyed high school sporting events, watching NASCAR, and the Green Bay Packers as well as other Wisconsin professional sports. Fritz did play high school football for the Rochester Aggies. He was a super fan of the Catholic Central Girls softball team, along with his longtime friend Don. During the day he loved to watch “The Andy Griffith Show” or other old-time programs. He loved his wife’s cooking but after she passed, he found that he also loved his granddaughter Amy’s cooking which was very similar to Lois’, especially her chili. He would always say thanks to Amy for the food and loving care.