February 11, 1926—February 19, 2021
Lloyd David “Fritz” Bucholtz, age 95, of Waterford, passed away at his residence on February 19, 2021.
Fritz was born to Martin and Gertrude (nee: Johnson) Bucholtz in Waterford on February 11, 1926. He graduated Rochester Ag School and worked on the family farm. He met the love of his life Lois Irene Matchett. They married on April 20, 1946 at Norway Lutheran Church, in the Town of Norway. They were married for 57 years and raised their daughter Debbie, on the family farm.
Fritz loved everything about the dairy industry. County fairs, tractor pulls, and attending church on Sundays. He also enjoyed high school sporting events, watching NASCAR, and the Green Bay Packers as well as other Wisconsin professional sports. Fritz did play high school football for the Rochester Aggies. He was a super fan of the Catholic Central Girls softball team, along with his longtime friend Don. During the day he loved to watch “The Andy Griffith Show” or other old-time programs. He loved his wife’s cooking but after she passed, he found that he also loved his granddaughter Amy’s cooking which was very similar to Lois’, especially her chili. He would always say thanks to Amy for the food and loving care.
Surviving are his grandchildren: Amy and Robby Wolf; great grandchildren: Robert, Mollee, and Caleb. He was preceded in death by wife Lois; daughter Debbie; son in law Dan Wolf; sisters: Janet Gunderson, Eunice Dahm, and Lois Marie; brother Merton.
Fritz had a large family and many friends. He will be missed by all who know him and will forever be in their prayers.
Inurnment will take place at Norway Hill Lutheran Cemetery, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2021.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53147
(262) 534-2233
