Aug. 6, 1928—Sep. 15, 2021
UNION GROVE – Lloyd D. Baumgart, age 93, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place on September 15, 2021.
He was born on August 6, 1928, to parents Alfred and Florence (nee. Schwedler) in Lake Geneva. He attended the Racine County Agricultural School. Lloyd proudly served in the United States Army from January 1947 – July 1948. He married the love of his life, Wilma Schultz, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on June 9, 1951, where they have been longtime members.
Lloyd was a truck driver for over 40 years at Union Grove Lumber. He also served on the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department for 27 years and participated in the Monday Night Card Club there for over 20 years after retiring. He was a longtime member of the Fox River Dartball League for 44 years. During the summer months, Lloyd enjoyed many hunting trips and fishing at Lake Noquebay with his friends. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and gardening. One of his greatest joys during his life was spending time with his family and being part of the many activities. Lloyd will be remembered as a loving, hardworking man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Wilma; children: Janice (Joe) Petrie, James (Cheri) Baumgart, and Jill (Craig) Cramer; grandchildren: Maxwell (Heather) Petrie, Samantha Petrie, Jason (Terra) Baumgart, Kevin (Allison) Baumgart, Brittany (Shawn) Grimm, Michael (Emily) Fallon, Derrick (Shannon) Fallon, and Kelly (Chais) Parkos; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Shirley Busch, Beverly Hall, Marilyn (Warren) Whitley, Vern (June) Baumgart; stepbrother and sister, Jerry (Jan) Christiansen, Julie Hegeman; sister-in-law, Georgene Van Swol.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen Baumgart; brother, Eugene Baumgart; Wilma’s parents, George and Verna Schultz; brothers-in-law: Irv Busch, Ron Van Swol and Robert Hall; stepbrothers: Kenneth (Sue) Christiansen, Gus (Joan) Christiansen, and Ken Hegeman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1610 Main Street, Union Grove, WI. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor David Ramirez. Interment with full military honors will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500