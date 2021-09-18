Lloyd D. Baumgart

He was born on August 6, 1928, to parents Alfred and Florence (nee. Schwedler) in Lake Geneva. He attended the Racine County Agricultural School. Lloyd proudly served in the United States Army from January 1947 – July 1948. He married the love of his life, Wilma Schultz, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on June 9, 1951, where they have been longtime members.

Lloyd was a truck driver for over 40 years at Union Grove Lumber. He also served on the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department for 27 years and participated in the Monday Night Card Club there for over 20 years after retiring. He was a longtime member of the Fox River Dartball League for 44 years. During the summer months, Lloyd enjoyed many hunting trips and fishing at Lake Noquebay with his friends. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and gardening. One of his greatest joys during his life was spending time with his family and being part of the many activities. Lloyd will be remembered as a loving, hardworking man and will be dearly missed.