July 17, 1928—April 12, 2019
THREE LAKES- Lloyd C. Bellaire, 90, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, April 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
A memorial service for Lloyd will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Private inurnment will take place. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.