Lloyd A. Stone

Lloyd graduated from Webster High School and attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Secret Service stationed in Kenya Africa for three years. On February 27, 1960, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Frederic, WI, he was united in marriage to Margaret Adamietz. Lloyd was employed by International Harvester that led him to working around the country ending up in Racine where he retired from J.I. Case in 1991. Lloyd was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and ice fishing. In his early years while raising his boys he served as a Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed traveling to National Parks. He will be remembered for being a loving husband. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.