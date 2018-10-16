Ljubodrag Seocanac
December 5, 1940—October 12, 2018
Ljubodrag Seocanac passed away peacefully on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the age of 77.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Manduska “Millie,” his daughter Sandy Seocanac, grandchildren C.J. (Aurora Kemen) Seocanac, Alec Seocanac, Kittana Kulig and Kzin Kulig and his great-granddaughter Anastasia Seocanac. He is further survived by other relatives in Serbia and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 17th at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home 170 Warren Avenue, Hartland, WI 53029.
Final rest will be in the Hartland Annex Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of Services.
