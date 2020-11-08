Ljilijana Radojicic (nee: Zivkovic)

When she was 19, she worked for the Narodna Banka in Smederevo, where she met the handsome Velibor (Bora) Radojicic. They fell in love, married and left their country, the former Yugoslavia. They told everyone they were going away to honeymoon, however, their intentions were to flee the communist regime in Yugoslavia. While living in an Austrian deportation camp for 2 years, they had their first child – Konstantina (Koko) Cattran. They stayed in Austria until they were able to immigrate to the United States. Together they crossed the ocean, entering America through Ellis Island for a better life. They knew no one here, and were given assistance to live in Chicago. Upon meeting another Serbian couple with relatives from Chicago, they traded places. Lillian, Bora and Koko then settled down in Racine, WI. There they added to their family with two additional adored daughters, Mimi Radojicic (Rodriguez) and Dina Radojicic (Swanson). Lillian and the kids loved to go on walks through the park, city, and lakefront, and were the favorite subject matter for Bora’s family photos.