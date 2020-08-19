Lizzie Mae McGloun

RACINE—Lizzie Mae (nee: Hill) McGloun, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin.
The Celebration of Her will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor T.L. Howell will be officiating.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9100
