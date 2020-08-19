You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lizzie Mae McGloun
0 comments

Lizzie Mae McGloun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lizzie Mae McGloun

RACINE—Lizzie Mae (nee: Hill) McGloun, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Celebration of Her will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor T.L. Howell will be officiating.

Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9100

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie McGloun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News