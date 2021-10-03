Liz (Mary Elizabeth) Bronenkant (nee: Metcalf)

May 7, 1927—September 24, 2021
RACINE – Liz Bronenkant passed away peacefully at the age of 94 years at Pleasant Point Senior Living on September 24, 2021.
Liz was born May 7, 1927 in Racine, the daughter of the late Clifford and Minnie Metcalf.
On June 26, 1947, she was united in marriage with her St. Catherine’s High School sweetheart, John Bronenkant. They raised their family in Racine until they retired to Naples, Florida where they enjoyed many fun-loving years. Liz and John were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
Liz was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who enjoyed knitting, cooking, and baking for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John on August 16, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert (Dorothy) Metcalf and her sons-in-law, Kenneth Zach and William Crawford, MD.
She is survived by her sons and daughters: Mark (Les) Bronenkant of Andover, MA, Susan Zach of Racine, Jane Crawford of Sheboygan, Thomas (Mary Jo) Bronenkant of Racine, and Peter (Jennifer) Bronenkant of Lake Geneva. Liz is also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The Bronenkant family extends a heartful thank you to Betty Becker for her kindness and friendship to Liz in her last years, and to Liz’s cherished and loved friends in Naples, Florida who meant so much to her.
A private mass will be held for Liz at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida where she will be interred with her husband John.
