× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 5, 1936 – August 3, 2020

RACINE – Lissen “Lucy” Buchaklian, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home. Lucy was born in Racine on October 5, 1936, daughter of the late Hovsep and Gulie “Julia” (nee: Shahinian) Buchaklian.

Lucy grew up with her older brother and sister, Herman and Helen, on the family farm until they moved to Huron Street where Lucy attended Garfield, Washington Jr. High and Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1955”. Lucy’s love for flowers came right out of high school when she worked for Irma and Henry Benz in their flower shop until they closed. She was employed with Western Publishing for thirty plus years before retiring. During that time, after work she would work her second job at Lee’s Flowers until they closed.

She was a lifelong dedicated member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where she sang in the choir. Never being idle, she taught Armenian School on Saturdays and typed the church bulletin “Nareg” for weekly services and was presented with a bound copy of all of them by the church board. Lucy was also a member of the Armenian Youth Foundation and learned to play drums in their Drum and Bugle Corps.