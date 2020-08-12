Lissen 'Lucy' Buchaklian

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Services will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, on Saturday August 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding.

Lucy will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.