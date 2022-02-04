May 10, 1953—January 11, 2022

RACINE—Lisa Lynn Orr was born May 10, 1953, to the union of Cleveland Orr and Thelma Rice Orr at St Luke’s Hospital in Racine Wisconsin. She was a Racine resident for most of her life graduating from Jerome I. Case High School, Racine, Wisconsin. She was employed by Ametek until disability forced retirement.

Lisa Lynn Orr, 68 was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine, Wisconsin.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Elsa Orr; grandson, Corey Harris; granddaughter, LaDonna Harris; sisters: Jewel (John) Jones, all of Racine, WI and Elizabeth Orr-Bell of Atlanta Georgia, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of her Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Rev. Ernest J. Ni’A, Pastor of Wayman A.M.E. Church, Racine, Wisconsin, Officiating.

