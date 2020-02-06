Lisa L. Toutant (Nee: Thompson)

Lisa was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1983.” On January 21, 1989, Lisa was united in marriage to Kevin V. Toutant at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They shared 31 beautiful years together and raised three children. Lisa had been employed with S.C. Johnson from January 1997 to November 2019. She was a member of St. Mary’s By The lake Catholic Church. Lisa always kept her home in perfect order. It could have made any home magazine cover. Christmas was Lisa’s season. The day after Thanksgiving, the family would leave the house so Lisa could put up as many as 16 Christmas trees and completely transform the home into a Christmas wonderland. Getting out of her way, she said, was the best way to help. Her Irish/German nature wouldn’t have it any other way. She did it all for love of her family.