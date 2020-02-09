Lisa L. Toutant (Nee: Thompson)

CALEDONIA – Lisa L. Toutant, age 55, in the arms of her loving husband, passed away Monday evening, February 3, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRHAHOPE.org) have been suggested.