Lisa L. Toutant Nee: Thompson
0 comments

Lisa L. Toutant Nee: Thompson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lisa L. Toutant (Nee: Thompson)

January 20, 1965 – February 3, 2020

CALEDONIA – Lisa L. Toutant, age 55, in the arms of her loving husband, passed away Monday evening, February 3, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRHAHOPE.org) have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News