RACINEā€”Lisa K. Burks, 67, of Racine, passed away at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, on Saturday, June 3, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.