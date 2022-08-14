 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Baietto

  • 0
Lisa Baietto

RACINE—Lisa Baietto, age 58, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Daughter of John and the late Karen (nee: Wember) Baietto. Sister of Jason (Patty) Baetto.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

For complete obituary information, please visit the

funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News