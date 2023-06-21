Lindsey Lee Tariq and her infant son, Avi Lee Tariq, were taken away too soon on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Lindsey was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, on February 27, 1986, the daughter of Steven Lee and Becky Lee (nee:Brakke) Mischka. Lindsey was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She was a 2004 graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, WI. Lindsey was the President of her class and was active in forensics, band, and swimming. Lindsey went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

On June 25, 2021, at MKE Brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Lindsey was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jamil Tariq. It was the perfect day as two families, including three fur babies: Jordy, Kai, and Noodles, were combined forever with the deep love that they shared for each other. They were like Yin and Yang complementing each other perfectly. Together they built a beautiful life including a home they both invested hundreds of hours to construct and curate.

At the time of her death, she was employed as a Territory Manager for Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Prior she worked in the diabetes division of Medtronic for 15 years. Lindsey had a deep understanding and empathy for those who suffered from diabetes. Her father was a primary care nurse practitioner, specializing in diabetes and her mother was a nurse and certified diabetes educator. She participated in countless JDRF rides and had a beautiful philanthropic heart.

Lindsey will be remembered as a woman who was true to herself. She was intelligent and confident. She did not waiver from her beliefs and had a heart of gold. If you knew Lindsey, you loved Lindsey. She had a unique ability to bring people together and ensure everyone was having a wonderful time. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was selfless and would do absolutely anything for those that she loved. Reliable was an understatement, Lindsey was pivotal in the lives of so many.

Until the birth of her son, her nieces and nephews were her shining light. Lindsey never missed an opportunity to spend time with her young relatives, attending nearly all of Frankie and Zoey’s soccer, hockey, and dance events. She was also intentional in spending time with her nephew and niece, Teo and Amara, who live in California. That included spontaneous Facetimes to see what was for dinner to the frequent trips to make memories. She never missed a chance to give her nieces and nephews a gift, whether it was a birthday or not. Lindsey was truly a second mom to the kids, loving them as if they were her own.

Above all else, Lindsey’s greatest dream was to become a mother to Avi. When Avi was born, he had a full head of hair, the Mischka nose, and the Tariq/Crawford lips. When Jamil held his son for the first time, he had the sweetest smile on his face, and we have some solace knowing that now Lindsey and Avi are together forever.

Lindsey and Avi are survived by her husband, Jamil Tariq; her parents, Steve and Becky Mischka; her sister and best friend, Andrea (Frank) Taylor; her paternal grandmother, Anita Mischka; her mother and father-in-law, Debbie and Terry Tariq; her brother and sister-in-law, Taj (Amy) Tariq; and her cherished nieces and nephews: Zoey, Frankie, Teo, and Amara; her “soul sister”, Jenna Rajkovic, as well as many family members and friends too numerous to mention, though Lindsey would never forget.

A memorial service will be held on her second wedding anniversary, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1 PM at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home.

A celebration of Lindsey and Avi’s lives will immediately follow the service at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to either Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 1800 Appleton Rd. #2, Menasha, WI 54952, or The Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation, c/o Andrea Calloway, 325 Marks Rd., Alamo, CA, 94507 would be appropriated by the Tariq family.

