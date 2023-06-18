Lindsey & Avi Tariq

Lindsey Lee Tariq and her newborn son, Avi Lee Tariq, were taken away too soon on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on her wedding anniversary, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. A celebration of Lindsey and Avi's life will immediately follow the service at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 7th Street, Kenosha, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to either the JDRF, 1800 Appleton Rd. #2, Menasha, WI 54952, or The Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation, c/o Andrea Callaway, 325 Marks Rd., Alamo, CA, 94507 would be appreciated by the Tariq family.

Complete obituary information will be made available on Wednesday, June 21st, in the newspaper.

