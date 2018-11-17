Linda S. Dament

August 22, 1959 – November 14, 2018
RACINE – Linda Suzanne (nee: Brehm) Dament, age 59, passed away, surrounded with the love of her family, at All Saints—Ascension Hospital on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, following a courageous one-year battle with cancer.
A lifetime resident, Linda was born in Racine on August 22, 1959 to Donald and Marian (nee: Hansen) Brehm. On July 17, 1993 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joseph E. Dament. To this union, their two adored children were born, Tyler and Karysa. They were her world.
Funeral services, celebrating Linda’s beautiful life, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.
