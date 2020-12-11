Linda Rodriguez (Nee: Zold)

RACINE- Linda Rodriguez, 57, has gone to see the Heavens above. Linda was born on September 15, 1963. She was a bright light in everyone’s presence. Linda fought through many obstacles in life and never complained. She was a caregiver to many when she was physically able. She worked at many places while growing up in Racine, then moved around the country to Florida and Delaware, then back to Wisconsin. In 1990, she was diagnosed with stage 3 MS and moved into her parents’ home.

Linda conquered this horrible disease of MS for over 25 years. Many nurse angels cared for her at her home until 2015. The Bay at Waters Edge became her home after that. Linda fought each and every day without a frown or a sad day in her eyes.

Linda leaves behind many friends and family far and near. Memories and laughs that will last forever with all; She is survived by brothers Steven (Lori) Zold and Tim (Amy) Zold; neice and nephews Alexis Gryzb, Spencer Zold, Matthew Mentch, and Mike Zold and Tyler Zold.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Carol Zold, as well as many other family and friends who have left us with many memories and love. She will be missed by all and never forgotten by any.