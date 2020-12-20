Linda Marie Montee

Linda married the love of her life, Dan Montee, on the beach in Negril, Jamaica on February 2, 1994.

She then transitioned to her corporate career as the executive assistant to the president of James Cape and Son Construction in Racine, Wisconsin where she retired in 2005. In her nearly 20 years with the company, she learned and loved the construction business and the friends she made there.

Linda retired to Punta Gorda, Florida with Dan in 2013, where she has a community of close friends whom she considered her extended family. She loved the warm Florida air, bright sunshine, beautiful blue water, and breathtaking sunsets.

She was an adventurous spirit. She shared Dan’s passion for racing whether it be on wheels or on water. She was his greatest cheerleader. She loved anything on the water, especially her boat Lucy. They enjoyed cruising, sailing, and exploring. Linda loved to seek out manatees, sea turtles, and dolphins — and sometimes they even sought out her company! Other adventures with Dan included sailing, fishing, parasailing, and when on land, always driving in style — convertibles in the open air.

Linda loved exercising, most specifically walking — parks, paths, beaches, gardens, and anywhere outside with nature and someone to keep her company. She loved gardening, beautiful flowers, and the birds.