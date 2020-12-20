September 19, 1955 – December 12, 2020
Linda Marie Montee, Punta Gorda, Florida
Arrived at Heaven’s Beach on December 12, 2020.
Linda was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 19, 1955, to Burton “Sonny” and Mavis (Wagner) Kraft. She is survived by her most adoring husband, Dan Montee; daughter, Nichole (Randy) Mittelstaedt; son, Christopher (Stacy) Spaight; daughters, Babette Montee, Bonnie (Paul) Bauman and Becky Melcher; brother, Brad (Dawn) Kraft; and nephew, Turner Kraft.
Linda was the loving grandma to thirteen grandchildren: Isabella, Sadie, and Savannah Mittelstaedt, Sawyer Spaight, Elizabeth (Michael) Grace, Steven, (Jolene) Kojis, Summer Peterson, Bailey Bauman (Ben Bates), Bridget (Logan) McDivitt, Andrew (Ashley) Weis, Mitchell Weis, Lane Weis, and Brynn Mesec; four great-grandchildren: Michael, Jack, and Jameson Grace and Audrey Weis.
She grew up in Waterford, Wisconsin, and graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1973, where she had many close friends. She was a Majorette and Prom Queen, reflective of the life and joy she brought to the school.
Linda “grew up” in, and loved, the restaurant industry. She was a professional in the business for many years at the finest supper clubs. She was passionate about sharing her infectious smile, serving delicious food and great cocktails, creating laughter, and always making sure her customers had a wonderful dining experience. Her interactions with her customers were so personal she was almost a guest at every table.
Linda married the love of her life, Dan Montee, on the beach in Negril, Jamaica on February 2, 1994.
She then transitioned to her corporate career as the executive assistant to the president of James Cape and Son Construction in Racine, Wisconsin where she retired in 2005. In her nearly 20 years with the company, she learned and loved the construction business and the friends she made there.
Linda retired to Punta Gorda, Florida with Dan in 2013, where she has a community of close friends whom she considered her extended family. She loved the warm Florida air, bright sunshine, beautiful blue water, and breathtaking sunsets.
She was an adventurous spirit. She shared Dan’s passion for racing whether it be on wheels or on water. She was his greatest cheerleader. She loved anything on the water, especially her boat Lucy. They enjoyed cruising, sailing, and exploring. Linda loved to seek out manatees, sea turtles, and dolphins — and sometimes they even sought out her company! Other adventures with Dan included sailing, fishing, parasailing, and when on land, always driving in style — convertibles in the open air.
Linda loved exercising, most specifically walking — parks, paths, beaches, gardens, and anywhere outside with nature and someone to keep her company. She loved gardening, beautiful flowers, and the birds.
She was notorious for her passion for cooking and creating gourmet meals to share with friends and family. Her family enjoyed her unique dishes, both on the table, and in preparation. She and her son Chris would often compete and razz each other about who could make a better variation of her recipes. Although she preferred cooking to baking, she loved her grandkids and was emphatic about helping them make cookies; she was eternally grateful for tubes of dough and FROSTING! Linda’s love of food and entertaining was evident in the extravagant parties she hosted for birthdays, weddings, showers, Fourth of July, Packer games, and any reason she could find to bring family and friends together to celebrate life.
You would always find Linda dressed impeccably. She was not complete without her lavish jewelry or mascara! She had a style nobody could compete with or forget.
Linda was special to everyone in her life. She was a cherished daughter, adored spouse, the one and only Mama, fun Grandma, Nana, Gigi, and friend. She will be dearly missed, but she is surely on a beach, soaking up the sun, and smiling down on the world forever more.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Linda, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
