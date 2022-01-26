Linda M. Somoygi (nee: Wagner)

December 9, 1947—January 20, 2022
RACINE—Linda M. Somogyi (nee Wagner), age 74, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. Linda was born in Racine on December 9, 1947, daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (nee Fassie) Wagner.
She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1966”. On September 6, 1975, Linda was united in marriage to Joseph W. Somogyi. Linda was employed as a social worker with Racine County for over twenty years until her retirement in 2006. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and games with her family and friends. An artistic and crafty individual, Linda also enjoyed painting, photography and creating jewelry. You would also find her gardening, tending to her flowers and enjoying the outdoors. She especially liked cardinals. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.
Linda will be dearly missed by her husband of nearly forty-seven years, Joe; sons: Joseph Somogyi and Aaron Somogyi; brothers: Herbert Wagner, Thomas Wagner; sister-in-law, Gina (Lawrence) Hubberts; brother-in-law, Robert (Eileen) Somogyi; nieces: Sara (William) Spencer, Hana (James) Steil; great nieces and nephew that gave her great joy: Bobby and Addy Spencer, Lucy and Ellie Steil; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday January 29, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested.
