Linda M. Somoygi (nee: Wagner)

She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1966”. On September 6, 1975, Linda was united in marriage to Joseph W. Somogyi. Linda was employed as a social worker with Racine County for over twenty years until her retirement in 2006. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and games with her family and friends. An artistic and crafty individual, Linda also enjoyed painting, photography and creating jewelry. You would also find her gardening, tending to her flowers and enjoying the outdoors. She especially liked cardinals. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.