Linda M. Somogyi

Linda M. Somogyi

RACINE — Linda M. Somogyi, age 74, passed away Thursday January 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday January 29, 2022, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested. Please see the funeral home website or Wednesday's Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

