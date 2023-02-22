Linda was born the third of nine children to the late David Lloyd Norby and Gloria Annette (nee: Svendsen) Norby. She attended William Horlick High School. Linda was employed by In-Sink-Erator for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. Linda was a thoughtful, caring and selfless person—always placing the needs and feelings of others way before her own. She spread happiness, laughter and love everywhere she went. To know her was to love her. She had a green thumb and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a social butterfly and loved to gather and talk with friends and family or have “chit-chats” on the phone. She loved watching and attending Green Bay Packer games and Packer parties. Linda cherished time with her kids who she affectionately called her “kiddie kats”. They were truly her pride and joy. Her darling granddaughter was also the light of her life and she loved to spend time playing and laughing with her.