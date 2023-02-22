Sept. 21, 1956 – Feb. 14, 2023
RACINE—Linda Marie Norby, age 66, passed away so very unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Linda was born the third of nine children to the late David Lloyd Norby and Gloria Annette (nee: Svendsen) Norby. She attended William Horlick High School. Linda was employed by In-Sink-Erator for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. Linda was a thoughtful, caring and selfless person—always placing the needs and feelings of others way before her own. She spread happiness, laughter and love everywhere she went. To know her was to love her. She had a green thumb and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a social butterfly and loved to gather and talk with friends and family or have “chit-chats” on the phone. She loved watching and attending Green Bay Packer games and Packer parties. Linda cherished time with her kids who she affectionately called her “kiddie kats”. They were truly her pride and joy. Her darling granddaughter was also the light of her life and she loved to spend time playing and laughing with her.
Surviving are her daughter and best friend, Melanie (fiance, Jimmy Pascucci) Delcore; treasured son, Austin Delcore; favorite granddaughter, Olivia; extended family, Irene Delaney; father of her children and forever friend, Terry Delcore; siblings: Cheryl Mycon, Arley (Joan) Norby, Pam Norby, Todd Norby, Mark (Joy) Norby and DJ Norby; sister-in-law, Denise Norby; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many cherished friends.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by brothers: Brian and Craig Norby; brother-in-law, Victor Mycon; and sister-in-law, Mary Norby.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm followed by a brief service at 3:00 p.m. Please continue to keep Linda’s entire family in your thoughts and prayers.
