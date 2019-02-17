Linda M. Gonzales
Nee: Zirkelbach
February 28, 1948 - February 9, 2019
STURTEVANT - Surrounded by her family, Linda Marie Gonzales, age 70, passed away at her home Saturday, February 9, 2019.
She was born in Racine, February 28, 1948, daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Nee Jung) Zirkelbach.
Linda attended Washington Park High School and was employed by Moxness Products for over 20 years. She was a Bingo fanatic often attending 4 nights a week and enjoyed going to rummage sales. Linda was kind and generous often volunteering her time and talents at the Salvation Army and the REST Program. She treasured the time spent with her family and had an open door policy to any of her children's friends who might need a place to stay. Above all she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, David (Marchelle) Gonzales, Claude (Sarah) Gonzales, Anne Gonzales; grandchildren, Ashley (Kenny) Lenfestey III, David (Missy) Gonzales Jr., Kaitlyn Gonzales; great grandchildren, Addison, Isabelle, and Kenny IV; sister, Audrey Maritato; brother, David (Barbara) Zirkelbach; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence (Elaine) Zirkelbach, Patricia (Erv) Sartell, Nancy Zirkelbach; brother-in-law, Tony Maritato.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family have been suggested for a Camp Anokijig scholarship fund to be established for Racine children.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Open Arms for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
