February 22, 1942—March 26, 2020

Linda M. Andreasen, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.

Linda Marie Malik was born on February 22, 1942 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond C. and Ruth (nee Cole) Malik. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. On September 3, 1971 she married Allen A. Andreasen at St. John Nepomuk Church in Racine. She had been employed as a billing clerk at Advance Transport in Milwaukee for over twenty years, retiring in 1997. Linda was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine. She enjoyed reading, music and watching television as well as spending time with family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband, Allen Andreasen of Watertown; children, Todd (Nicole) Andreasen of Racine and Amy (Shane) Mauel of Watertown; grandchildren, Charles Andreasen, Mariah Andreasen, Olivia Andreasen, Owen Andreasen, Hailey Mauel, Hunter Mauel and Ryker Mauel; brothers, Robert (Carol) Malik of Racine and Alan (Christine) Malik of Racine; sisters, Judy Malik of Kenosha, Elaine Malik of Pea Ridge, AR and Mary Louise Malik of Bentonville, AR as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, David Malik and mother-in-law, Gudrun Andreasen.