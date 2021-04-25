Nov. 21, 1941—April 21, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Linda Louise Love on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. Linda of Racine was 79 years young.
Born in Memphis, TN on November 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Erma (Rayner) Love. Linda graduated from Minneapolis North High School and was a faithful employee of American Motors Corp for 30 years retiring on December 31, 2000. In retirement, you could find Linda holding a red stop sign on the corner of Kinzie Avenue as a crossing guard. She loved spending time with her family in Minnesota and you could always find her sitting at a table playing spades, dominoes, or Taboo during family gatherings. She also enjoyed drinking caffeine-free diet Pepsi in her signature red cup while watching her favorite NBA basketball player, Lebron (affectionately called “Lebarn”) James, on, or tuning in to her favorite game shows—Jeopardy, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “granny.”
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Teresa Love of Racine, WI; her five grandchildren: Lakisha (Walter) Wingard Jr. of Lyndhurst, OH; Nicole Love of Dallas, TX; Erma Love of Columbus, OH; Diondrae (Jaleesa) Jenkins, and Derrell Love both of Racine, WI; her great-grandchildren: Juliana, Elena, and Walter Wingard, III; Jordynn, Jayda, and Diondrae Jenkins, Jr.; her siblings: Adele Brown, Virginia Thomas, Sherry (Gene Suvanto) Gardner, and Robert Love; daughter-in-law, Guadalupe Pena Love. She will also be dearly missed by her special friends Miss Liz Montgomery and Roger and Stella Randolph; god-daughter Melissa “Missy” Riley; and countless nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terrance Lee Love; and siblings: Alfred “Sonny” Love, Bobbye Porter, Juanita Hargest, Fred Love Jr., and John Safford.
Linda’s homegoing service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WISCONSIN 53403
262-552-9000
