Linda Louise Love

Born in Memphis, TN on November 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Erma (Rayner) Love. Linda graduated from Minneapolis North High School and was a faithful employee of American Motors Corp for 30 years retiring on December 31, 2000. In retirement, you could find Linda holding a red stop sign on the corner of Kinzie Avenue as a crossing guard. She loved spending time with her family in Minnesota and you could always find her sitting at a table playing spades, dominoes, or Taboo during family gatherings. She also enjoyed drinking caffeine-free diet Pepsi in her signature red cup while watching her favorite NBA basketball player, Lebron (affectionately called “Lebarn”) James, on, or tuning in to her favorite game shows—Jeopardy, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “granny.”