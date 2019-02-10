Try 1 month for 99¢
Linda Lou T. Creekpaum

RACINE—Linda Lou T. Creekpaum, 74, passed away, at her residence, on Thursday, February 7, 2019

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

