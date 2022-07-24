Linda Lou (Krivsky) Aber

Sept. 19, 1943 – July 19, 2022

Linda Lou Aber, age 78, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Franklin Ascension Hospital in the loving arms of her family. She was born in Racine September 19, 1943, daughter of the late Wallace Krivsky and Doris Miller.

Linda was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1961.” On January 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Charles Martin Aber, who preceded her in death, November 19, 1999.

Linda was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she volunteered at Creative Hands, making prayer shawls and hats. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #437 and the Red Hat Ladies and liked testing her luck at the casinos. Linda enjoyed playing Dartball, Bocce Ball, fishing, and horseshoes. She was loved dearly and will affectionately be remembered as the crazy cat lady.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Giacomin; her grandchildren: Gabrielle and Angelina; great-grandchildren: Yadriel, Akoni, and a baby on the way; her significant other, Juan Cervantes; sister, Lois (Cory) Aber; brother, Joseph (Carol) Hromadka; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Aber, and stepfather, Joseph Hromadka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday, at 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Linda’s caregivers throughout Ascension and Park View Gardens for their loving and compassionate care.

