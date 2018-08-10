Linda L. Ward
RACINE — Linda L. Ward, 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Linda had a passion for art showing her creativity through her artistic drawings. She enjoyed doing various crafts, knitting and Sci Fi. Linda loved everything about summer, gardening, the beach and the heat.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Christine Kalinowski, Kimberly (David) Huebschen and Casey Ward and her closest and dearest friend, Kerry Lovell. She is also survived by grandchildren, other relatives, friends and her feline buddy Jake.
A gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Oak Manor Community Room, 4720 Byrd Avenue.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.