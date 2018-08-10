Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Linda L. Ward

Linda L. Ward

RACINE — Linda L. Ward, 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Linda had a passion for art showing her creativity through her artistic drawings. She enjoyed doing various crafts, knitting and Sci Fi. Linda loved everything about summer, gardening, the beach and the heat.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Christine Kalinowski, Kimberly (David) Huebschen and Casey Ward and her closest and dearest friend, Kerry Lovell. She is also survived by grandchildren, other relatives, friends and her feline buddy Jake.

A gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Oak Manor Community Room, 4720 Byrd Avenue.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Linda L. Ward
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments