Linda L. Savino (Nee: Johnson)

STURTEVANT — With her family by her side, Linda L. Savino, age 64 passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.