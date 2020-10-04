Linda L. Savino (Nee: Johnson)

February 8, 1956 – September 29, 2020

STURTEVANT – With her family by her side, Linda L. Savino, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born in Menomonie, WI on February 8, 1956, daughter of Gerald and Eva (nee: Gulbertson) Johnson.

Linda attended Wm. Horlick High School. On August 20, 1976, she was united in marriage to Anthony R. Savino at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a longtime member. Linda was employed with Vibromax 2000 for many years. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed quilting and her quilting clubs, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Above all, Linda loved her time spent with her family.

Linda will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty-four years, Tony; children, Sommer (Peter) McMahon, Adam (Sarah) Savino; grandchildren, Cole and Cassius McMahon, Teadora and Griffin Savino; mother, Eva (Ray) Gartner; mother-in-law, Mary Savino; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark Savino, John Savino, Mary Lou (Jim) Nye; close cousins, Ronna (Allen) Klatt, Lee (Joyce) Karnatz, Darlene (Larry) Boe; nieces, nephews, other cousins relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.