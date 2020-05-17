Linda L. Rasmussen

Linda is survived by her husband, Jeff; two sons, Eric (Shelley) and Kurt (Diane); and one daughter, Amy (Daniel) Magnuson, and was a loving grandma to her three grandchildren, Cali, Trevor, and Isabelle (Izzy). She is further survived by her two sisters, Nancy (Richard) Marcado and Mary Jane Bullock, brothers and sisters-in law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as Dorothy Szabo of Destin, FL and her children, long-time friends of the Humor family; and Bruce and Kitt Ashford, next-door neighbors and long-time friends. Special thanks to cousin Bud and Patty Hart who were constant in their visits with Linda during her hospitalizations in Milwaukee. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Humor, Jr., and her Horvath and Humor grandparents.

Linda was a proud backer of The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs, as well as the Duke University basketball team. For every holiday, the house was decorated to the max in honor of her favorite teams. Her collection of sports spirit wear and memorabilia was a tribute to her love of these sports teams. She will long be remembered for her Packer cheerleading outfit, which she religiously wore during each and every Packer season.