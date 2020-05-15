Linda L. Rasmussen

Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a private service for Linda will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 12:00 p.m. To view the 12 Noon service, visit Linda’s page on the funeral home website (www.meredithfuneralhome.com) and select “live stream” in the service times. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A public service to honor her memory will be scheduled for a later time. For those wishing to remember Linda in a special way, memorial donations may be made to The Make A Wish Foundation or the College Education Trust Fund for her three grandchildren established at Educator’s Credit Union. Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.