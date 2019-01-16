Linda L. Orta
May 27, 1953 - January 12, 2019
RACINE - Linda Lee Orta (nee Commodore), 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital surrounded by close family.
Linda was born on May 27, 1953, to Norman and Darlene (nee Osbourne) Commodore in Racine. She was united in marriage to Rick Orta Sr. on July 28, 2001, in Racine.
Linda retired from ISE Racine after 13 years of service. She loved the color green, her stories, Judge Judy, and making lunches and dinners for her husband, Rick. Linda's family and friends will always remember her for her famous saying, “Humunna Humunna Humunna”. She will be dearly missed.
Linda leaves behind her loving husband of 18 years, Rick Orta Sr. Her memory will live on in her two daughters: Michelle (Michael) Dlugi and Angela (Felix) Leal; her mother, Darlene Commodore; her nine grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Kristin, Kaitlin, Anthony, Zachary, Courtney, Nicole, Felix Jr., Angelina, and Laila Sunshine; her brother, Dale Commodore; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Fernando (MaryEllen) Orta, Carl (Gloria) Orta, Adam (Rosa) Orta, Lisa (Ricardo) Orta, Lena Orta, Georgia Guerrero, and David Orta; her mother-in-law, Olivia Orta; her stepdaughter, Anna (Zakk) Zarnowski; her stepson, Ricky (Orlando) Orta; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Norman.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Friday, January 18, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at Jesus Alive Ministries (3011 Erie St, Racine, WI, 53402). A celebration of Linda's life will begin at 3:00 P.M. A luncheon in the downstairs reception area of the church will take place flowing Linda's celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Don't weep at my grave,
For I am not there.
I've got a date with a butterfly to dance in the sky.
I'll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free, playing tag with the wind
While waiting for thee”
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
