RACINE—Linda L. Hardy, 69, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 17, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021. Visitation will be in the funeral home next Monday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.