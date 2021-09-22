 Skip to main content
Linda L. Hardy
RACINE—Linda L. Hardy, 69, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 17, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021. Visitation will be in the funeral home next Monday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

