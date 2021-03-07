May 21, 1950—February 25, 2021

Linda L. Brooks, age 70 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Linda was born in Racine on May 21, 1950 a daughter of the late Robert R. and Lorraine C. (nee: Schrader) Brooks. She was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, from which her two daughters also later graduated. Following her time at Horlick, Linda worked at Medical products LTD and was later employed with Racine County, and it was there that she was able to fully realize her passion for helping others. Linda served the community for over 20 years as an Economic Support Specialist during which time she worked tirelessly to help countless people at a difficult time in their lives. Her kindness, generosity, and love for helping others extended far beyond her job and could be seen in every aspect of her life and every interaction with family, friends, and strangers alike.