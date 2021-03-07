May 21, 1950—February 25, 2021
Linda L. Brooks, age 70 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Linda was born in Racine on May 21, 1950 a daughter of the late Robert R. and Lorraine C. (nee: Schrader) Brooks. She was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, from which her two daughters also later graduated. Following her time at Horlick, Linda worked at Medical products LTD and was later employed with Racine County, and it was there that she was able to fully realize her passion for helping others. Linda served the community for over 20 years as an Economic Support Specialist during which time she worked tirelessly to help countless people at a difficult time in their lives. Her kindness, generosity, and love for helping others extended far beyond her job and could be seen in every aspect of her life and every interaction with family, friends, and strangers alike.
The heart and center of the Brooks family, Linda was always the first to arrive at family gatherings, her hands full of food and gifts, her arms ready for a big hug. Her sense of humor, warm smile and perpetual laughter drew in everyone fortunate enough to meet her. Linda spent a tremendous amount of time supporting the younger generation of her family and traveled throughout Southeastern Wisconsin attending sporting events and activities for her extended family. She was especially known as a fixture at Horlick Rebel girls’ basketball and volleyball games where she could always be found in the front row cheering her daughters and enjoying time with family and friends. Her encouragement was later every bit as evident when supporting her grandchildren at their events, who she loved so very much. She never missed a moment in her children’s or grandchildren’s lives.
Linda’s daughters, Nicole and Michelle, were her pride and joy, and their happiness was always most important to her. She was proud that they became smart, strong individuals and are raising their children in that same manner. She always found great happiness being involved in her grandkids’ activities, whether with team sports or school functions, and always looked forward to their many sleepovers.
She will be remembered as an avid Packer fan (especially LeRoy Butler), a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, as well as a devoted fan of Usher (R&B artist) and the host that always offered “ a Coke and a smile”. She was a mom to many and better known as “Momma Brooks”. She had the ability to touch anyone’s heart in a way that you could not forget her. She was a counselor, a friend, a sister, but most importantly a mother to many.
She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her two daughters, Nicole Brooks and Michelle Brooks (Devon Words Sr.); her grandchildren, Alaya, Jaiden, Lyric, and Devon Jr.; her siblings, Cheryl (Jerome) Carel, Barb (Don) Schmidt, and Scott (Stephanie) Brooks, and her niece and nephews, Amy Goldsworthy, Ryan (Heather) Schmidt, and Drew Brooks; and her many cousins.
Along with her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Brooks, and dear cousin, Mark Steiner.
A service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Friends and relatives are invited to meet with the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT 53403
262-552-9000
