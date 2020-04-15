1953—2020
RACINE – Linda Jo Erbe, 67, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Linda was born in Racine on March 1, 1953 to the late Frederick W. and Joan J. (nee: Freudenwald) Erbe. She worked at Careers Industries for over thirty years. Linda enjoyed coloring, putting puzzles together, singing and listening to music and loved to watch Lifetime and American Idol.
Survivors include her sisters, Cindy (Scott) Wise and Nancy (Wolfgang) Leitheiser; niece and nephew, Samantha Adams and Dustin Leitheiser; and her aunt, Doris Braun.
A private family service will be held. Interment will take place in Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.