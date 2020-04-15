Linda Jo Erbe
Linda Jo Erbe

Linda Jo Erbe

1953—2020

RACINE – Linda Jo Erbe, 67, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Linda was born in Racine on March 1, 1953 to the late Frederick W. and Joan J. (nee: Freudenwald) Erbe. She worked at Careers Industries for over thirty years. Linda enjoyed coloring, putting puzzles together, singing and listening to music and loved to watch Lifetime and American Idol.

Survivors include her sisters, Cindy (Scott) Wise and Nancy (Wolfgang) Leitheiser; niece and nephew, Samantha Adams and Dustin Leitheiser; and her aunt, Doris Braun.

A private family service will be held. Interment will take place in Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

