September 22, 1947—August 17, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Linda J. Welch, age 73, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Linda was born September 22, 1947 to Robert Hultman and Genevieve (nee: Merrick) Hultman in Racine, WI. Linda spent her life in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School. She worked as a factory worker at Ruud and Cree Lighting. Linda loved her dogs, Gabby and Buster. She enjoyed reading, solving word search puzzles, going out to eat, playing cards, spending time at the lake and visiting with friends.

Linda is survived by her siblings: Nora (Gil) Hoffman, William Hultman, Judy Brown, Carol (John) Meissner, Diana (Bob) Briscoe, James Hultman, Larry (Sylvia) Hultman, Michael (Linda) Hultman, Barbara (Mark Horne) Manchester; uncle Lee (Char) Ripley; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Linda is further survived by her close friends and almost family Char Bruinsma, Kevin and Kim Becker and Sharon Cimino. Her faithful four-legged companions: Gabby and Buster. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don and Robert Hultman and Fiance Ken Becker.

Memorials can be made out to New Beginnings Shih Tzu Rescue, PO Box 652, Oak Creek, WI 53154.