Linda J. Majewski

June 25, 1952 – June 25, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE/FORMERLY RACINE—Linda Jean (nee: Peters) Majewski, age 70, passed away peacefully on her 70th Birthday at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Linda was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on June 25, 1952, to the late Nick and Doris (nee: Coffman) Peters. A 1970 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School, she went on to earn her degree in Education from UW- Whitewater. While in college, she met the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Majewski, Jr. They were united in marriage on October 5, 1974, in Delavan.

Dedicating her life to teaching children, Linda taught elementary school at St. Louis and Holy Trinity, and pre-school at Holy Communion in Racine & Sharon Baptist in Charlotte, North Carolina; and served as a substitute teacher with Racine Unified School District. In addition to teaching children and helping others, Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and baking.

Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Gene; their beloved son, Michael; brothers: Doug, Richard, Kenneth, Robert (Paula) and Jon Peters; sister, Cheri (Mark) Koechel; sisters-in-law: Susan (David) Arvai and Sally Bialecki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda was greeted in Heaven by Gene and Linda’s parents, Eugene & Lucille Majewski, Sr. and Nick & Doris Peters; and brother-in-law, Paul Bialecki.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Racine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Juan Camacho officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Private entombment will take place in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In memory of Linda’s brave struggle with Lupus her entire adult life, contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000