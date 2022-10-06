Linda “Granny” Floyd

Feb. 25, 1947—Sep. 30, 2022

CHASEBURG, WI—Linda “Granny” Floyd, 75 of Chaseburg, WI and formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Friday September 30, 2022. She was born February 25, 1947 in Racine to Leo and Lillian (Christensen) Sepenski. She was raised in Racine and later moved to Chaseburg.

Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Linda’s special memories include trips to Crivitz, WI with her beloved sister Judy and her family, trips to Arizona to spend time with her son, Mike and his family and annual vacations to Louie’s Landing with her son, Jeff and daughter Michelle and her family.

Linda is survived by her favorite son, Jeffrey Floyd; son, Mike Floyd; and daughter, Michelle (Tom) Kreuzer; special granny to: Karlee, Anna, Austin and Ava Kreuzer, Axel, Dietrik and Lukas Floyd; nieces and nephews: Kristin (Balan) Ayyar, Chris Grumley, Kelly King (John Gerek), Ron (Aubra) Grumley, Bobby (Lilliana) King, Suzie (Paul) Frederickson, Chris (Patty) Christensen, Christine (Mike) Phillips; and a very special cousin, Bobby (Rose Whipple).

She was preceded in death by her son, Timmy; her sister, Judy King; a very special brother-in-law, Bob King; sister-in-law, Sandra Christensen; brother-in-law, Skip Christensen; and her beautiful daughter-in-law, Celestia Floyd.

The family would like to thank Linda’s team at Gundersen Health System, the Palliative Care team and Hospice for their care and comfort during this difficult journey toward peace and everlasting comfort and love.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday October 7, 2022 at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, WI is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg Sole Burner/American Cancer Society.