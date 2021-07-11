Apr. 10, 1945—June 29, 2021

Linda Carol Fawcett, 76, Racine, Wisconsin, passed away at Marinas Group Home in Racine on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Linda was born in Chicago, IL on April 10, 1945, the daughter of Paul A. and Elizabeth Jane (Nee: Bartlett) Vachette.

In 1982 she married Clifford William “Bill” Fawcett. Together they owned a live seafood distribution service. In her spare time Linda enjoyed talking on the phone, reading, photography, scrapbooking and travelling. She will be deeply missed by her sons: Preston Clay (Cindy), Carl Damon (Teri), Eric Mitchell and Charles Beardsley; along with grandchildren: Haley Beardsley, Julia Frances (Rahat); with great grandchildren: Yousaf, Sikandar & Ayesha Khokhar, Amelia (Sam) Donsbach, Virginia (Greg) Bys, Preston Tyler Fawcett, Alexandra Goetsch, Tara (Kaulana) with great grandchildren Natalie & Madison Colburn and Jake Fawcett. She will also be missed by her brother Paul (Cathy) Vachette; sister Lori Vachette; and step sister Sandy (Jerry) Ferch; as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.