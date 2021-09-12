Linda Boscha (nee Leentje De Graaf)

March 21, 1932—Sept. 5, 2021

RACINE—Linda Boscha, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2021.

Linda was born to the late Oenze and Aafke De Graaf on March 21, 1932, in Wierum, Friesland, a Province in the Netherlands. In 1951, just 19 years old and knowing no English, Linda immigrated to Racine. She briefly moved to Canada where she joined the love of her life, Peter, and they were united in marriage in a double wedding ceremony, along with Richard and Lina Sytsma, on November 26, 1955, in Toronto, Canada. Shortly thereafter Linda, along with her husband, immigrated back to Racine. There she became a mother to four children, dedicating her life to raising them and running a steady and loving home. Later, she became more deeply engaged in the family business, Boscha Builders & Sons, and worked as a painting contractor.

Linda was a long-time member of Racine Christian Reformed Church, serving as a volunteer with Harvest Outreach and the Racine Christian School Guild. In addition, she helped organize and serve at the church’s post-service coffee break and was a member of many Bible Study groups.