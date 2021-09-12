Linda Boscha (nee Leentje De Graaf)

March 21, 1932—Sept. 5, 2021
RACINE—Linda Boscha, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2021.
Linda was born to the late Oenze and Aafke De Graaf on March 21, 1932, in Wierum, Friesland, a Province in the Netherlands. In 1951, just 19 years old and knowing no English, Linda immigrated to Racine. She briefly moved to Canada where she joined the love of her life, Peter, and they were united in marriage in a double wedding ceremony, along with Richard and Lina Sytsma, on November 26, 1955, in Toronto, Canada. Shortly thereafter Linda, along with her husband, immigrated back to Racine. There she became a mother to four children, dedicating her life to raising them and running a steady and loving home. Later, she became more deeply engaged in the family business, Boscha Builders & Sons, and worked as a painting contractor.
Linda was a long-time member of Racine Christian Reformed Church, serving as a volunteer with Harvest Outreach and the Racine Christian School Guild. In addition, she helped organize and serve at the church’s post-service coffee break and was a member of many Bible Study groups.
A tomboy at heart, she felt most at home working outside. She enjoyed tending to her sizable flower beds and coaxing her many cactuses to bloom. She loved spoiling her pets, singing, fishing, road trips, baking her locally famous “banket” (a Dutch pastry treat), and spending time with her close friends. However, nothing gave her more joy than being around her children and grandchildren. The words most often used to describe Linda were “encouraging”, “warm”, “kind”, and “loving”. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish Linda’s memories is her loving husband of 65 years, Peter Boscha; children: Evelyn (Scott) Schreiber, Allen (Kim) Boscha, Richard (Mary) Boscha, and Tina Boscha; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many good friends.
Linda is survived by three siblings: Tine, Renske, and Klaas. She is preceded in death by her parents and four of her seven siblings: Lieuwe, Wop, Gelt, and Woppie. Linda also has numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family who still reside in the Netherlands.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405. Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., Racine, WI 53405.
The Boscha family would like to thank the Memory Care staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living, with a particular note of gratitude to Sister Vineeta, who went above and beyond in her patient, compassionate, and gentle care of our mother in her final days.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479