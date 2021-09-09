Linda Boscha (nee: Leentje De Graaf)

March 21, 1932—Sept. 5, 2021
RACINE—Linda Boscha, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405. Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., Racine, WI 53405.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.