Linda Boscha (nee: Leentje De Graaf)

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405. Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.