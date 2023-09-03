Feb. 3, 1949—Aug. 25, 2023

CALEDONIA—Linda Arlene Miles, 74, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center.

Linda was born in Marshfield, WI on February 3, 1949 to the late Roy David Otto and Lorraine (nee Downer) Hupe. She was a 1967 graduate of Marshfield Senior High.

Linda met her loving husband at the Marshfield School Forest in 1964. On November 18, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to Charles H. Miles in Marshfield, WI.

She was a loving homemaker, teacher’s aide, artist, Boy Scout Leader, motorcycle enthusiast and teacher. Linda was an active volunteer and inspiration for many neighborhood and local elementary school children.

She was an exquisite cake decorator and painter in many media. Linda earned the Silver Beaver Award for her dedicated service in scouting. She was a motorcycle instructor who helped others find the safe enjoyment she did in her love of riding.

Linda selflessly made quilts for children, Veterans, and others in need. There was very little she did not do with love.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Miles, her sons: Richard (Heather) Miles and Roy Miles; her grandchildren: Tony (Caroline) Miles, Jacob Miles and David Miles; her great-grandchild, Luca Miles; and her siblings: Diane (David) Hiller, David Delmar Hupe.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Hupe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

Funeral services for Linda will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000