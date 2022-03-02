RAYMOND, WI—Linda A. Waldron age 71, of Village of Raymond, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee with loving family at her side on February 21, 2022.

Memorial Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 305 South First Street, Waterford on Saturday March 5, 2022, starting at 11:00 AM please be seated at 10:50 AM. Inurnment at St. Thomas Cemetery following Mass. Please join the family for a Celebration of life which will be held following burial at Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford Wisconsin from 12:30 PM until 4:00 PM.